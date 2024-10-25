Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.48% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.84% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 7.48% YoY. The company reported a revenue growth of 6.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and an 8.01% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

In a positive sign for operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 5.16% QoQ and a significant decrease of 15.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses bodes well for the company's margins moving forward.

The operating income for the quarter experienced an uptick of 1.45% QoQ and a 4.99% increase YoY, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability despite market challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.69, marking a 7.64% increase YoY. This growth in EPS highlights the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

In terms of stock performance, Adani Total Gas has delivered a 2.7% return in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -17.77% return over the past six months and a -23.58% year-to-date return.

Currently, Adani Total Gas boasts a market capitalization of ₹83,030.16 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹1,259.4 at its peak and ₹522 at its lowest, indicating significant volatility in the market.

Adani Total Gas Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1318.37 1239.06 +6.4% 1178.77 +11.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.98 14.74 -5.16% 16.62 -15.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.38 45.72 +12.38% 37.62 +36.58% Total Operating Expense 1063.98 988.31 +7.66% 936.46 +13.62% Operating Income 254.39 250.75 +1.45% 242.31 +4.99% Net Income Before Taxes 238.01 233.32 +2.01% 224.24 +6.14% Net Income 185.6 171.84 +8.01% 172.68 +7.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.69 1.56 +8.33% 1.57 +7.64%