Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.48% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.84% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 7.48% YoY. The company reported a revenue growth of 6.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and an 8.01% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
In a positive sign for operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 5.16% QoQ and a significant decrease of 15.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses bodes well for the company's margins moving forward.
The operating income for the quarter experienced an uptick of 1.45% QoQ and a 4.99% increase YoY, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability despite market challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.69, marking a 7.64% increase YoY. This growth in EPS highlights the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.
In terms of stock performance, Adani Total Gas has delivered a 2.7% return in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -17.77% return over the past six months and a -23.58% year-to-date return.
Currently, Adani Total Gas boasts a market capitalization of ₹83,030.16 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹1,259.4 at its peak and ₹522 at its lowest, indicating significant volatility in the market.
Adani Total Gas Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1318.37
|1239.06
|+6.4%
|1178.77
|+11.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.98
|14.74
|-5.16%
|16.62
|-15.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.38
|45.72
|+12.38%
|37.62
|+36.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|1063.98
|988.31
|+7.66%
|936.46
|+13.62%
|Operating Income
|254.39
|250.75
|+1.45%
|242.31
|+4.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|238.01
|233.32
|+2.01%
|224.24
|+6.14%
|Net Income
|185.6
|171.84
|+8.01%
|172.68
|+7.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.69
|1.56
|+8.33%
|1.57
|+7.64%
