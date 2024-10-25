Hello User
Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.48% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.48% YoY

Livemint

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.84% YoY & profit increased by 7.48% YoY.

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.84% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 7.48% YoY. The company reported a revenue growth of 6.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and an 8.01% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

In a positive sign for operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 5.16% QoQ and a significant decrease of 15.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses bodes well for the company's margins moving forward.

The operating income for the quarter experienced an uptick of 1.45% QoQ and a 4.99% increase YoY, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability despite market challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.69, marking a 7.64% increase YoY. This growth in EPS highlights the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

In terms of stock performance, Adani Total Gas has delivered a 2.7% return in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -17.77% return over the past six months and a -23.58% year-to-date return.

Currently, Adani Total Gas boasts a market capitalization of 83,030.16 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 1,259.4 at its peak and 522 at its lowest, indicating significant volatility in the market.

Adani Total Gas Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1318.371239.06+6.4%1178.77+11.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.9814.74-5.16%16.62-15.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.3845.72+12.38%37.62+36.58%
Total Operating Expense1063.98988.31+7.66%936.46+13.62%
Operating Income254.39250.75+1.45%242.31+4.99%
Net Income Before Taxes238.01233.32+2.01%224.24+6.14%
Net Income185.6171.84+8.01%172.68+7.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.691.56+8.33%1.57+7.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹185.6Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1318.37Cr

