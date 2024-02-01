Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.61% YoY

Adani Total Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.93% & the profit increased by 17.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.53% and the profit increased by 2.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.61 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.
Adani Total Gas has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 55.39% return in the last 6 months, and 4.07% YTD return.
Currently, Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹113077 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2155 & ₹522 respectively.
Adani Total Gas Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1244
|1178.77
|+5.53%
|1185.5
|+4.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.67
|16.62
|+0.3%
|16.51
|+0.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.6
|37.62
|+2.6%
|31.06
|+24.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|994.57
|936.46
|+6.21%
|986.62
|+0.81%
|Operating Income
|249.43
|242.31
|+2.94%
|198.88
|+25.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|230.45
|224.24
|+2.77%
|200.76
|+14.79%
|Net Income
|176.64
|172.68
|+2.29%
|150.19
|+17.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.61
|1.57
|+2.55%
|1.37
|+17.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹176.64Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1244Cr
