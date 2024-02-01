Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.61% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.61% YoY

Livemint

Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.93% YoY & profit increased by 17.61% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live

Adani Total Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.93% & the profit increased by 17.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.53% and the profit increased by 2.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.61 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

Adani Total Gas has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 55.39% return in the last 6 months, and 4.07% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Total Gas has a market cap of 113077 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2155 & 522 respectively.

Adani Total Gas Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12441178.77+5.53%1185.5+4.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.6716.62+0.3%16.51+0.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.637.62+2.6%31.06+24.28%
Total Operating Expense994.57936.46+6.21%986.62+0.81%
Operating Income249.43242.31+2.94%198.88+25.42%
Net Income Before Taxes230.45224.24+2.77%200.76+14.79%
Net Income176.64172.68+2.29%150.19+17.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.611.57+2.55%1.37+17.52%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹176.64Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1244Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.