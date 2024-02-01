Adani Total Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.61% YoY

Adani Total Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.93% & the profit increased by 17.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.53% and the profit increased by 2.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 25.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.61 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

Adani Total Gas has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 55.39% return in the last 6 months, and 4.07% YTD return.

Currently, Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹113077 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2155 & ₹522 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Total Gas Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1244 1178.77 +5.53% 1185.5 +4.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.67 16.62 +0.3% 16.51 +0.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.6 37.62 +2.6% 31.06 +24.28% Total Operating Expense 994.57 936.46 +6.21% 986.62 +0.81% Operating Income 249.43 242.31 +2.94% 198.88 +25.42% Net Income Before Taxes 230.45 224.24 +2.77% 200.76 +14.79% Net Income 176.64 172.68 +2.29% 150.19 +17.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.61 1.57 +2.55% 1.37 +17.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹176.64Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1244Cr

