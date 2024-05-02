Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 71.55% YOY

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 5.1% & the profit increased by 71.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 4.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.12% q-o-q & increased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.53 for Q4 which increased by 72.03% Y-o-Y.

Adani Total Gas has delivered 0.64% return in the last 1 week, 64.65% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹102183.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1259.4 & ₹522 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared final dividend of ₹0.25. The ex-dividend date will be 14 Jun, 2024.

Adani Total Gas Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1258.37 1244 +1.16% 1197.31 +5.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.69 16.67 +12.12% 14.55 +28.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.91 38.6 +26.71% 30.86 +58.49% Total Operating Expense 1019.26 994.57 +2.48% 1033 -1.33% Operating Income 239.11 249.43 -4.14% 164.31 +45.52% Net Income Before Taxes 225.05 230.45 -2.34% 141.69 +58.83% Net Income 167.96 176.64 -4.91% 97.91 +71.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.53 1.61 -4.97% 0.89 +72.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹167.96Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1258.37Cr

