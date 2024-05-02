Hello User
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 71.55% YOY

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 71.55% YOY

Livemint

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.1% YoY & profit increased by 71.55% YoY

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 5.1% & the profit increased by 71.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 4.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.12% q-o-q & increased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.53 for Q4 which increased by 72.03% Y-o-Y.

Adani Total Gas has delivered 0.64% return in the last 1 week, 64.65% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.

Currently the Adani Total Gas has a market cap of 102183.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1259.4 & 522 respectively.

The company has also declared final dividend of 0.25. The ex-dividend date will be 14 Jun, 2024.

Adani Total Gas Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1258.371244+1.16%1197.31+5.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.6916.67+12.12%14.55+28.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.9138.6+26.71%30.86+58.49%
Total Operating Expense1019.26994.57+2.48%1033-1.33%
Operating Income239.11249.43-4.14%164.31+45.52%
Net Income Before Taxes225.05230.45-2.34%141.69+58.83%
Net Income167.96176.64-4.91%97.91+71.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.531.61-4.97%0.89+72.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹167.96Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1258.37Cr

