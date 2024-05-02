Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 71.55% YOY

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results Live : Adani Total Gas declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 5.1% & the profit increased by 71.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 4.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.12% q-o-q & increased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 45.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.53 for Q4 which increased by 72.03% Y-o-Y.
Adani Total Gas has delivered 0.64% return in the last 1 week, 64.65% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.
Currently the Adani Total Gas has a market cap of ₹102183.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1259.4 & ₹522 respectively.
The company has also declared final dividend of ₹0.25. The ex-dividend date will be 14 Jun, 2024.
Adani Total Gas Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1258.37
|1244
|+1.16%
|1197.31
|+5.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.69
|16.67
|+12.12%
|14.55
|+28.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.91
|38.6
|+26.71%
|30.86
|+58.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|1019.26
|994.57
|+2.48%
|1033
|-1.33%
|Operating Income
|239.11
|249.43
|-4.14%
|164.31
|+45.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|225.05
|230.45
|-2.34%
|141.69
|+58.83%
|Net Income
|167.96
|176.64
|-4.91%
|97.91
|+71.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.53
|1.61
|-4.97%
|0.89
|+72.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹167.96Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1258.37Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!