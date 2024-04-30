Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Net profit rises 71% to ₹168 crore; EBITDA up 47% YoY
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023-24 rose 4.7 per cent to ₹1,167 crore compared to ₹1,114.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Adani Total Gas announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, April 30, reporting a surge of 71.6 per cent to ₹168 crore, compared to ₹98 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading city gas distributer's (CGD) revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023-24 rose 4.7 per cent to ₹1,167 crore compared to ₹1,114.8 crore in the year-ago period.