Adani Total on October 31 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹173 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), up 8 percent as compared to ₹160 crore reported in the year-ago period.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!