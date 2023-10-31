Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adani Total Q2 results: Net profit rises 8% to 173 crore, revenue dips 1%

Adani Total Q2 results: Net profit rises 8% to 173 crore, revenue dips 1%

Livemint

  • The company's revenue from operations came in at 1,179 crore, as compared to 1,190 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Adani Total on October 31 reported a consolidated net profit of 173 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), up 8 percent as compared to 160 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit increased by 15 percent from 150 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at 1,179 crore, marginally down by 1 percent from 1,190 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

As compared to the preceding quarter, the revenue from operations increased by 3.8 percent, as it stood at 1,135 crore in the April-June period.

Adani Total's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 289 crore, which is 22 percent higher from 236 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the EBITDA is up by 13 percent from 255 crore in Q1FY24.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.