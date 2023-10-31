Adani Total on October 31 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹173 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), up 8 percent as compared to ₹160 crore reported in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the net profit increased by 15 percent from ₹150 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at ₹1,179 crore, marginally down by 1 percent from ₹1,190 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the preceding quarter, the revenue from operations increased by 3.8 percent, as it stood at ₹1,135 crore in the April-June period.

Adani Total's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹289 crore, which is 22 percent higher from ₹236 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the EBITDA is up by 13 percent from ₹255 crore in Q1FY24.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

