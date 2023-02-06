Adani Transmission consolidated profit jumps 78% to ₹474.7 crore in Oct-Dec
- Adani Transmission's revenue increased by 22% year on year to ₹3,551.7 crore, owing to the operation of new transmission lines and a positive trend in energy demand
Mumbai: Adani Transmission Ltd on Monday reported a 78% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs. 474.72 crore, aided by a ₹240 core gain on account of a one-time income from a regulatory order.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×