Adani Transmission net profit slips 32% to ₹194 crore in September quarter
The company sold 2,233 million units of electricity in the quarter, up from 1,975 million units in the same period in 2021
New Delhi: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday posted a 32.7% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹194 crore in September quarter compared to year ago.