New Delhi: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday posted a 32.7% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹194 crore in September quarter compared to year ago.

“In Q2FY23, consolidated PAT of ₹194 Cr was lower YoY. It is not comparable on account of adverse forex movement (MTM) of ₹138 Cr (Mark-to-market adjustment on foreign currency loans) vs ₹6 Cr gain in the corresponding quarter in the AEML business," the company said in a statement.

Accordingly, the company’s consolidated cash profit of ₹748 crore grew 8% year-on-year during the quarter, it said.

Total income rose to ₹3,376.57 crore against ₹2,675.20 crore a year ago. The consolidated revenue witnessed double-digit growth of 22% YoY on account of new transmission lines coming into operation and higher energy demand.

The company sold 2,233 million units of electricity in the quarter, up from 1,975 million units in the same period in 2021.

“Energy demand (units sold) improved by 13% YoY in Q2FY23, driven by a rise in commercial and industrial segment demand," the company said.

Distribution losses remained low on account of high collection efficiency and loss reduction measures, it added.

“ATL is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the T&D sector. ATL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macro environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India,“ said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd.

The board, in its meeting held on Wednesday, has also granted in-principle approval for issuance ofnon-convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding ₹1,500 crores in one or more tranches, subject to all applicable regulatory/statutory approvals, the company said.

The board has further approved the appointment of Bimal Dayal as chief executive officer (CEO) of transmission business and Kandarp Patel as chief executive officer (CEO) of distribution business and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 2 November, 2022.

Anil Sardana has relinquished the position of CEO to these two executives and will continue in the capacity as managing director of the company with effect from 2 November, 2022.

Adani Transmission is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,795 ckm, out of which 14,651 ckm is operational and 4,064 ckm is at various stages of construction. ATL also operates a distribution business serving 12 million+ consumers of Mumbai and Mundra SEZ.

With inputs from PTI