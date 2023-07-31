Adani Transmission Q1 results: Impressive Q1FY24 performance with 19% YoY revenue growth and 70% YoY rise2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has released its consolidated results for Q1FY24
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has released its consolidated results for Q1FY24, showing a notable 19 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue. The company also reported substantial growth in profit before tax (PBT) of ₹343 crore, representing a 70 per cent YoY rise. Additionally, the quarterly net profit after tax (PAT) showed an 8 per cent increase. AESL recently changed its name from Adani Transmission Ltd. to better reflect its comprehensive presence in various aspects of the energy sector, effective from July 27, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×