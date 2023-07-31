Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said in a press release that, "AESL is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the T&D sector. AESL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India. AESL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

