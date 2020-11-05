Adani Transmission Q2 profit falls 7% at 214 crore

“There is abundant potential for increased growth in India's transmission sector in the coming years. We are spearheading our energies and efforts towards providing reliable power supply across the nation. With the government's core objective of 24x7 power for all, considering anticipated growth and demand for power in major parts of the country, ATL is committed to deliver continuous growth and is helping in strengthening the transmission network across the nation," Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said in a statement.