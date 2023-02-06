Adani Group-backed Adani Transmission on Monday reported a 77.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹474.72 crore for December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹267.03 crore in the year ago period.

Overall, the revenue rose by 22 per cent to ₹3,551.7 crore in Q3FY23 against ₹2,911.7 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, said Adani Transmission in its regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations from generation, transmission and distribution business in December quarter stood at ₹3,277.03 crore, up by 25 per cent from ₹2,613.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, revenue in trading business came in at ₹274.67 crore in December quarter versus ₹298.35 crore in Q3FY22.

EBITDA also witnessed robust growth of 64% to ₹1,477.5 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹900.9 crore in Q3 of previous fiscal. Margins expanded to 41.6% in Q3FY23 versus 30.9% in Q3FY22.

"ATL is constantly evolving and is already a significant player in the T&D sector. ATL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India. ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality, and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practising a culture of safety is integral to our pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all our stakeholders," Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Transmission Ltd.

The company's scrip ended 10 per cent down at ₹1261.40 on BSE