Adani Transmission Q3 net profit surges 77% to ₹474 cr, revenue up 22%
Overall, the revenue rose by 22 per cent to ₹3,551.7 crore in Q3FY23 against ₹2,911.7 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.
Adani Group-backed Adani Transmission on Monday reported a 77.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹474.72 crore for December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹267.03 crore in the year ago period.
