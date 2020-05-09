Adani Transmission Q4 net falls 60% at Rs59 crore

NEW DELHI : Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60% drop in consolidated net profit at Rs58.97 crore for the March quarter.

The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs146.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total income of the company rose to Rs3,317.51 crore in the quarter under review from Rs2,569.16 crore in the year ago period.

For full fiscal 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs706.49 crore, from Rs559.20 crore in 2018-19.

Share Via