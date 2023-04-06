Adani Wilmar clocks Rs55,000 cr revenue in FY23

Adani Wilmar clocks Rs55,000 cr revenue in FY231 min read . 08:38 PM IST
- The company's food and FMCG segment saw a 55% y-o-y growth, accounting for approximately Rs3,800 crore in FY23
MUMBAI :Adani Group's FMCG arm Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, has recorded over Rs. 55,000 crore in revenues in FY23 against 54,213.5 crore last year.
MUMBAI :Adani Group's FMCG arm Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, has recorded over Rs. 55,000 crore in revenues in FY23 against 54,213.5 crore last year.
The company's food and FMCG segment saw a 55% year-on-year growth, accounting for approximately Rs. 3,800 crore in FY23, according to an exchange filing.
The company's food and FMCG segment saw a 55% year-on-year growth, accounting for approximately Rs. 3,800 crore in FY23, according to an exchange filing.
Although Adani Wilmar's edible oil volume growth remained flat in the March quarter and low single-digit for the full year, the food and FMCG volume growth was more than 40% in the fourth quarter (January-March).
“The food business is scaling up well in-line with our expectations. We have been making good progress in all enablers like sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, brand building and strengthening the teams for the new products", the filing said.
The company said its industry essentials volume also grew more than 60% in the March quarter and over 30% for the full fiscal of FY2023.
However, in value terms, standalone operations declined in the March quarter. "Edible oil operations also declined in mid-teens, while food and FMCG operations grew by 60%, and industry essentials rose in low teens," said the filing.
“We expect the demand for packaged oils and staple foods to remain healthy despite the various macro-economic and geo-political events. With our expertise in commodities and strong sourcing partnerships, we will continue to navigate the price volatilities and any supply disruptions",said the company.
Shares of Adani Wilmar ended 3.09% higher at ₹409.20 apiece on the NSE.