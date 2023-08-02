Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Net loss at ₹79 crore, EBITDA down 71%; food, FMCG segment revenue up 28% YoY2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: India's largest packaged oil maker's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹12,928 crore, registering a decline of 12 per cent, compared to ₹14,724 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Adani Wilmar announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 2, reporting a net loss of ₹79 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹194 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's largest packaged oil maker's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹12,928 crore, registering a decline of 12 per cent, compared to ₹14,724 crore in the year-ago period.
