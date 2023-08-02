Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Adani Wilmar announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 2, reporting a net loss of ₹79 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹194 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's largest packaged oil maker's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹12,928 crore, registering a decline of 12 per cent, compared to ₹14,724 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the edible oil major's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at ₹130 crore, reporting a sharp decline of 71 per cent, compared to ₹443 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin stood at 1 per cent, compared to 3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Adani Wilmar Q1 Results: Segment highlights

Overall volumes of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in the June quarter rose 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on broad-based growth across all segments, while the sales value declined by 12 per cent YoY, due to the steep decline in edible oil prices.

The oil and foods continued to grow at a rapid pace in the alternate channels (E-com, MT, eB2B etc.) and recorded around 50 per cent YoY volume growth for the quarter. The company kept its focus on expanding the distribution of both oil and food products in the general trade channel,'' said Adani Wilmar in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The food and FMCG business segment recorded a revenue growth of 28 per cent to ₹1,097 crore. The segment's volume rose 21 per cent to 0.23 million metric tonne. The volume in its mainstay edible oil business rose 27 per cent to 0.89 million metric tonne, while revenue slipped 14 per cent to ₹9,845 crore.

‘’In food & FMCG segment, this was the eighth consecutive quarter with 20%+ volume growth and 30%+ revenue growth, on YoY basis for the standalone company,'' said Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar.

The revenue of the company's edible oil segment during the June quarter stood at ₹9,845 crore, registering a decline of 14 per cent, compared to ₹11,511 crore in the year-ago period.

‘’Since Q1 of the last fiscal year, the price of edible oils has been declining. This trend continued during Q1’24 with the price of edible oils experiencing further decline, in the range of 5 per cent - 20 per cent (Q1’24 vs Q4’23), before recovering as the quarter came to a close,'' said the FMCG major in its exchange filing.

‘’This reduction has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the decline in consumer demand in developed economies, easing of supply at the Black Sea region and robust production of oilseeds globally,'' added Adani Wilmar.

The company is strengthening 'King's' — the third-best selling brand of soyabean oil in India—and positioning it across its entire range of packaged oils and foods to gain market share from regional brands, according to the earnings' statement.

