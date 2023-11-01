Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Adani group firm posts net loss of ₹131 crore; revenue down 13% YoY; stock falls
Adani Wilmar Q2 revenue from operations declined 13% to ₹12,267.15 crore from ₹14,150.03 crore, YoY, due to steep correction in the prices of edible oils. It recorded a volume growth of 11% YoY in Q2. H1FY24 volume growth stood at 18% YoY.
Adani Wilmar, the Adani group company, on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹130.73 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹48.76 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company posted a net loss of ₹78.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.