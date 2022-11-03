Adani Wilmar Q2 results: Net profit plunges 73% on cost rise; shares lower2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Adani Wilmar shares plunged more than 2% to ₹683 on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals
Adani Wilmar Ltd on Thursday reported a 73% slump in the second quarter profit, as the Fortune cooking oil maker reeled under dull demand from rural areas and wrestled with industry-wide input cost inflation. The company's consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2022 or Q2 FY23 fell to ₹48.7 crore from ₹182 crore a year ago.