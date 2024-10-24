Adani Wilmar Q2 results: Net profit rises to ₹311 crore on higher revenue

Adani Wilmar reported Q2 earnings with 18% revenue growth to ₹ 14,460 crore. Edible oil revenue rose 21% YoY, while Food and FMCG grew 34%. The company achieved a profit of ₹ 311 crore

Adani Group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), announced the Q2FY25 earnings on Thursday.

The company reported an 18 per cent growth in revenue to ₹14,460 crore (YoY), the volume growth of the company was recorded at 12 per cent (YoY).

This growth was driven by strong performances in both the edible oil and Food and FMCG segments. The edible oil segment saw revenue rise 21 per cent YoY, with underlying volume growth of 17 per cent. The Food and FMCG segment delivered even more impressive results, with revenue growth of 34 per cent YoY and volume growth of 33 per cent.

The company showed a consolidated profit of ₹311 crore in Q2FY25, as against a loss of ₹131 crore in the comparable quarter a year ago in Q2FY24.

It marked its highest-ever half-yearly operating EBITDA of ₹1,232 crores for the first half of the financial year 2025, marking a remarkable 349 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. For the second quarter of financial year 2025, it recorded an operating EBITDA of INR 612 crores, up 325 per cent (YoY).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar also achieved its highest-ever half-yearly Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹624 crores.

The company attributed its robust performance to stable edible oil prices and its expanding distribution network. By the end of September 2024, the company had reached over 36,000 rural towns, up from just 5,000 towns in March 2022. The company aims to expand its reach to over 50,000 rural towns by the end of FY25.

Commenting on the results, Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said, "On the back of Trust and Quality, along with branding investments, our flagship brand 'Fortune' has been gaining good acceptance with consumers for the entire range of kitchen essentials. This along with the increasing retail penetration and new towns reach is leading to strong growth in our banded portfolio. Our other food products like pulses, besan, soya chunks, poha has also been growing in strong double digit and they in aggregate has now reached INR 1,500 crores on LTM basis."

AWL's edible oil segment posted strong growth, with revenue increasing 21 per cent YoY to ₹10,977 crore, driven by high demand for soybean, sunflower, and mustard oils.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth for the segment.

Adani Wilmar also continued to expand its presence in under-penetrated markets, particularly in sunflower and mustard oils, as per the company.

The Revenue in the Food & FMCG segment rose by 34 per cent YoY to ₹1,718 crores. The company reported strong growth in wheat, pulses, besan, soya nuggets, sugar, and other staple food items, with branded sales showing strong double-digit growth.

However, the industry essentials segment saw a decline in revenue by 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,766 crore, driven by lower sales in oleo chemicals, castor meals, and oil meal businesses.

The company reported significant growth in its e-commerce channel, with revenue growing four times over the past four years. The company's mass brand, Kings, has also seen substantial growth in this space, driven by targeted advertising and promotions. Additionally, sales of branded packaged oils and foods through the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) channel grew over 40 per cent YoY, contributing more than ₹500 crore in the last 12 months.