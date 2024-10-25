ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results: Profit at ₹311.02Cr, Revenue Increased by 17.88% YoY

ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results Live : ADANI WILMAR announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a significant recovery in performance with a profit of ₹311.02 crore. This marks a remarkable turnaround from a loss of ₹130.73 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
The company's revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 17.88% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth momentum. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also grew by 2.06%.
In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative costs declined by 4.59% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 12.26% year-over-year, indicating ongoing cost management efforts.
The operating income, however, experienced a decline of 9.32% compared to the previous quarter, although it demonstrated an impressive increase of 8590.32% year-over-year, illustrating the company's recovery from prior challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.39, reflecting a staggering increase of 422.42% year-over-year. This growth in EPS signals enhanced profitability per share for the company.
Over the past week, ADANI WILMAR has delivered a return of 3.88%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 0.57% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 4.11%.
With a market capitalization of ₹44,228.06 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹410.5 and a low of ₹285.8, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.
As of October 25, 2024, of the five analysts covering ADANI WILMAR, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have recommended a 'Hold,' and two have suggested a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation remains a 'Hold' as of the latest reviews.
ADANI WILMAR Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14460.45
|14168.58
|+2.06%
|12267.15
|+17.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.58
|119.04
|-4.59%
|101.18
|+12.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.43
|96.42
|-4.14%
|95.74
|-3.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|13986.69
|13646.13
|+2.5%
|12272.73
|+13.97%
|Operating Income
|473.76
|522.45
|-9.32%
|-5.58
|+8590.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|401.87
|418.17
|-3.9%
|-161.76
|+348.44%
|Net Income
|311.02
|313.2
|-0.7%
|-130.73
|+337.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.39
|2.41
|-0.83%
|-0.74
|+422.42%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess