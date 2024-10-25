ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results: Profit at ₹311.02Cr, Revenue Increased by 17.88% YoY

ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results Live : ADANI WILMAR announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a significant recovery in performance with a profit of ₹311.02 crore. This marks a remarkable turnaround from a loss of ₹130.73 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 17.88% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth momentum. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also grew by 2.06%.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative costs declined by 4.59% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 12.26% year-over-year, indicating ongoing cost management efforts.

The operating income, however, experienced a decline of 9.32% compared to the previous quarter, although it demonstrated an impressive increase of 8590.32% year-over-year, illustrating the company's recovery from prior challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.39, reflecting a staggering increase of 422.42% year-over-year. This growth in EPS signals enhanced profitability per share for the company.

Over the past week, ADANI WILMAR has delivered a return of 3.88%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 0.57% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 4.11%.

With a market capitalization of ₹44,228.06 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹410.5 and a low of ₹285.8, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.

As of October 25, 2024, of the five analysts covering ADANI WILMAR, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have recommended a 'Hold,' and two have suggested a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation remains a 'Hold' as of the latest reviews.

ADANI WILMAR Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14460.45 14168.58 +2.06% 12267.15 +17.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.58 119.04 -4.59% 101.18 +12.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.43 96.42 -4.14% 95.74 -3.46% Total Operating Expense 13986.69 13646.13 +2.5% 12272.73 +13.97% Operating Income 473.76 522.45 -9.32% -5.58 +8590.32% Net Income Before Taxes 401.87 418.17 -3.9% -161.76 +348.44% Net Income 311.02 313.2 -0.7% -130.73 +337.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.39 2.41 -0.83% -0.74 +422.42%