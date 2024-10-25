ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results: Profit at ₹311.02Cr, Revenue Increased by 17.88% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
ADANI WILMAR Q2 Results Live : ADANI WILMAR announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a significant recovery in performance with a profit of 311.02 crore. This marks a remarkable turnaround from a loss of 130.73 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 17.88% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth momentum. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also grew by 2.06%.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative costs declined by 4.59% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 12.26% year-over-year, indicating ongoing cost management efforts.

The operating income, however, experienced a decline of 9.32% compared to the previous quarter, although it demonstrated an impressive increase of 8590.32% year-over-year, illustrating the company's recovery from prior challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.39, reflecting a staggering increase of 422.42% year-over-year. This growth in EPS signals enhanced profitability per share for the company.

Over the past week, ADANI WILMAR has delivered a return of 3.88%. However, the stock has seen a decline of 0.57% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 4.11%.

With a market capitalization of 44,228.06 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 410.5 and a low of 285.8, illustrating the volatility in its stock performance.

As of October 25, 2024, of the five analysts covering ADANI WILMAR, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have recommended a 'Hold,' and two have suggested a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation remains a 'Hold' as of the latest reviews.

ADANI WILMAR Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14460.4514168.58+2.06%12267.15+17.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.58119.04-4.59%101.18+12.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.4396.42-4.14%95.74-3.46%
Total Operating Expense13986.6913646.13+2.5%12272.73+13.97%
Operating Income473.76522.45-9.32%-5.58+8590.32%
Net Income Before Taxes401.87418.17-3.9%-161.76+348.44%
Net Income311.02313.2-0.7%-130.73+337.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.392.41-0.83%-0.74+422.42%
FAQs
₹311.02Cr
₹14460.45Cr
