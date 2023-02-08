Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 17%; shares rally
Back

Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at 246 crore as compared to 211 crore in the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd were up 4.99% at 418.80 apiece on the NSE in the late afternoon deals.

The company's revenue from operations rose 7% to 15,438.05 crore from 14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

"This was achieved on the back of the large opportunity available in the packaged food industry, well supported by our portfolio of premium and popular brands, pan-India distribution, and manufacturing facilities across the length and breadth of the country," the company said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“The quarter also saw macro tailwinds in the form of strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop," Adani Wilmar said.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x