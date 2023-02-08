Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 17%; shares rally
- Adani Wilmar results: Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd were up 4.99% at ₹418.80 apiece on the NSE in late afternoon deals
Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at ₹246 crore as compared to ₹211 crore in the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd were up 4.99% at ₹418.80 apiece on the NSE in the late afternoon deals.
