Adani Wilmar Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.5% rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit at ₹246 crore as compared to ₹211 crore in the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd were up 4.99% at ₹418.80 apiece on the NSE in the late afternoon deals.

The company's revenue from operations rose 7% to ₹15,438.05 crore from ₹14,370.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

"This was achieved on the back of the large opportunity available in the packaged food industry, well supported by our portfolio of premium and popular brands, pan-India distribution, and manufacturing facilities across the length and breadth of the country," the company said in a statement.

“The quarter also saw macro tailwinds in the form of strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop," Adani Wilmar said.