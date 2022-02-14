Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 66%, revenue up 40%

Adani Wilmar had opened its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on January 27 and the issue closed on January 31. The issue was subscribed more than 17 times. The edible oil major had finalised the issue price of its ₹3,600 crore initial share sale at ₹230 per share. The company had said it will use funds for setting up new plants, repaying debt and making strategic acquisitions.