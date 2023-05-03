Adani Wilmar Q4 profit slumps 60% amid fall in edible oil prices2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:30 PM IST
In FY23, the company clocked a 14% volume growth, with sales surpassing 5 million tonne.
Mumbai: Adani Wilmar, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) subsidiary of Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a 60% slump in its consolidated net profit for FY23 to ₹93.61 crore, while revenue dipped 7% to ₹13,872.6 crore. The fall was largely driven by a decline in prices of cooking oils.
