Mumbai: Adani Wilmar, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) subsidiary of Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a 60% slump in its consolidated net profit for FY23 to ₹93.61 crore, while revenue dipped 7% to ₹13,872.6 crore. The fall was largely driven by a decline in prices of cooking oils.

For FY23, consolidated net profit fell 27.6% to ₹582.12 crore from ₹803.73 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹58,184.8 crore in the financial year ended March from ₹54,154.8 crore in FY22.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils under the brand “Fortune".

“Our margins during the quarter and full year got impacted by high-cost inventory in a falling edible oil price environment, inflation impact on our operational costs and an increase in interest costs due to rate hikes," said Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar.

Following the results, shares of Adani Wilmar plummeted on stock exchanges before closing 4.3% lower at Rs.397.65 apiece on BSE.

Shares of Adani group of companies have largely remained under pressure after a 24 January report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged account fudging and stock manipulation. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), over the past two months has sought a number of documents from group firms as a part of an investigation following the allegations.

“The company has provided responses to various queries received from Sebi and stock exchanges. The management of the company is confident that the matter has no impact on the company's operations and its financial results," Adani Wilmar said while disclosing its financial results.

In FY23, the company clocked a 14% volume growth, with sales surpassing 5 million tonne.

“The company is now aiming to replicate the playbook of its edible oils business in the foods business as well," the company said in an exchange filing.

In FY23, the company earned ₹4,000 crore in revenue from food and FMCG segment, recording a 39% year-on-year growth in volumes and a 55% increase in revenues.