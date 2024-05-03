Hello User
Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.45% YOY

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.45% YOY

Livemint

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.57% YoY & profit increased by 67.45% YoY

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : Adani Wilmar declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.57% compared to the previous year.

The profit for the quarter increased significantly by 67.45% YoY, showcasing a strong performance in terms of bottom-line growth.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.19%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 21.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise by 16.14% sequentially and increased by 7.9% year-on-year.

Adani Wilmar reported a substantial increase in operating income, up by 75.5% q-o-q and 81.62% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 1.21 for Q4, reflecting a growth of 68.17% Y-o-Y.

Adani Wilmar delivered returns of 4.53% in the last 1 week, 9.49% in the last 6 months, and 0.76% year-to-date, demonstrating a positive trend.

Currently, Adani Wilmar boasts a market capitalization of 46476.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 509 & 285.8 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed sentiment among analysts.

Adani Wilmar Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13238.0412828.36+3.19%13872.64-4.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.799.62+16.14%107.23+7.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.295.4-16.98%91.82-13.74%
Total Operating Expense12753.212552.1+1.6%13605.69-6.27%
Operating Income484.84276.26+75.5%266.95+81.62%
Net Income Before Taxes210.89280.95-24.94%129.24+63.18%
Net Income156.75200.89-21.97%93.61+67.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.211.55-21.94%0.72+68.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹156.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13238.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

