Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.45% YOY

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : Adani Wilmar declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.57% compared to the previous year.
The profit for the quarter increased significantly by 67.45% YoY, showcasing a strong performance in terms of bottom-line growth.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.19%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 21.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise by 16.14% sequentially and increased by 7.9% year-on-year.
Adani Wilmar reported a substantial increase in operating income, up by 75.5% q-o-q and 81.62% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹1.21 for Q4, reflecting a growth of 68.17% Y-o-Y.
Adani Wilmar delivered returns of 4.53% in the last 1 week, 9.49% in the last 6 months, and 0.76% year-to-date, demonstrating a positive trend.
Currently, Adani Wilmar boasts a market capitalization of ₹46476.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹509 & ₹285.8 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed sentiment among analysts.
Adani Wilmar Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13238.04
|12828.36
|+3.19%
|13872.64
|-4.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.7
|99.62
|+16.14%
|107.23
|+7.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.2
|95.4
|-16.98%
|91.82
|-13.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|12753.2
|12552.1
|+1.6%
|13605.69
|-6.27%
|Operating Income
|484.84
|276.26
|+75.5%
|266.95
|+81.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|210.89
|280.95
|-24.94%
|129.24
|+63.18%
|Net Income
|156.75
|200.89
|-21.97%
|93.61
|+67.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.21
|1.55
|-21.94%
|0.72
|+68.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹156.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13238.04Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
