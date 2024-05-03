Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 67.45% YOY

Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Live : Adani Wilmar declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 4.57% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit for the quarter increased significantly by 67.45% YoY, showcasing a strong performance in terms of bottom-line growth.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.19%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 21.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise by 16.14% sequentially and increased by 7.9% year-on-year.

Adani Wilmar reported a substantial increase in operating income, up by 75.5% q-o-q and 81.62% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹1.21 for Q4, reflecting a growth of 68.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar delivered returns of 4.53% in the last 1 week, 9.49% in the last 6 months, and 0.76% year-to-date, demonstrating a positive trend.

Currently, Adani Wilmar boasts a market capitalization of ₹46476.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹509 & ₹285.8 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed sentiment among analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13238.04 12828.36 +3.19% 13872.64 -4.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.7 99.62 +16.14% 107.23 +7.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.2 95.4 -16.98% 91.82 -13.74% Total Operating Expense 12753.2 12552.1 +1.6% 13605.69 -6.27% Operating Income 484.84 276.26 +75.5% 266.95 +81.62% Net Income Before Taxes 210.89 280.95 -24.94% 129.24 +63.18% Net Income 156.75 200.89 -21.97% 93.61 +67.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 1.55 -21.94% 0.72 +68.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹156.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13238.04Cr

