Adani Wilmar Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% YoY to ₹157 crore, revenue down 3%
Adani Wilmar posted its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 on Wednesday. The Adani Group company reported a 67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24), rising to ₹157 crore from ₹94 crore last year same period.