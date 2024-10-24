Adani-Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit up 6% to ₹178 crore on higher gas price cut gains

Adani-Total Gas reported a net profit of 178 crore for Q2 FY 2024-25, up from 168 crore last year. Revenue grew 12% to 1,315 crore, driven by increased CNG and PNG sales. 

PTI
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Adani-Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit up 6% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>178 crore on higher gas price cut gains
Adani-Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit up 6% to ₹178 crore on higher gas price cut gains

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas joint venture of Adani Group and French energy giant Total Energies, on Thursday reported 6 per cent rise in second quarter net profit as higher gas price cut gains from handsome rise in CNG and piped cooking gas volumes.

Net profit of 178 crore in July-September- the second quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year - compared with 168 crore a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations was up 12 per cent to 1,315 crore on account of higher volume and sales realization.

CNG volume rose by 19 per cent year-on-year to 162 million standard cubic meters on account of network expansion across multiple. Piped natural gas (PNG) sales was up 7 per cent at 80 million standard cubic meters.

"With stabilization of gas prices, there has been an increase in consumption of PNG industrial volume, and coupled with the addition of new PNG connection in domestic and commercial segments, PNG volume has increased by 7 per cent year-on-year," it said.

Overall volume increased by 15 per cent.

"Despite higher volume, cost of natural gas rose by 12 per cent due to balance gas portfolio across multiple indices," the statement said.

EBITDA rose by 8 per cent to 313 crore, supported by volume growth due to infrastructure expansion and operational efficiency.

"ATGL has reported healthy operational and financial performance during the quarter. Our business is closely aligned with India's energy transition goals which we are delivering by providing cleaner and greener energy solutions to all our consumers.

"We now reach over 9 lakh consumers through our piped gas network supplying uninterrupted piped natural gas. We have commissioned our first LNG station for the transportation segment and progressing towards covering key highway networks aiding India's decarbonization march," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO, ATGL.

Following the recent reduction in APM gas allocation, which caters to auto CNG and home PNG consumers, ATGL said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Given our diversified gas sourcing portfolio, we will ensure a calibrated pricing approach to balance the interest of our consumers," Manglani said.

With effect from October 16, 2024, there has been lower allocation of APM gas by 16 per cent as compared to earlier allocation. "While such lower allocation could impact the profitability going forward, ATGL is closely examining the situation and will calibrate its retail prices to mitigate the impact and will explore opportunities to seek competitive gas to ensure uninterrupted supply," the firm said.

In September, ATGL secured the largest global financing in India's city gas distribution business of USD 375 million to accelerate network infrastructure development program.

Adani TotalEnergies E-mobility Limited (ATEL) now has 1486 EV charging points across 213 cities.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAdani-Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit up 6% to ₹178 crore on higher gas price cut gains

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.