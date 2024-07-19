Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 results : loss at ₹0.17Cr, Revenue increased by 6.03% YoY

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 Results Live : Adarsh Plant Protect declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.03% & the loss came at ₹0.17cr.
It is noteworthy that Adarsh Plant Protect had declared a profit of ₹0.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.65% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 143.96% q-o-q & decreased by 208.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q1 which decreased by 312.5% Y-o-Y.
Adarsh Plant Protect has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.17% return in the last 6 months and 41.54% YTD return.
Currently, Adarsh Plant Protect has a market cap of ₹33.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.98 & ₹17.5 respectively.
Adarsh Plant Protect Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.06
|5.46
|-25.72%
|3.83
|+6.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.26
|0.23
|+13.65%
|0.19
|+36.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-1.86%
|0.02
|-5.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.18
|5.18
|-19.3%
|3.71
|+12.63%
|Operating Income
|-0.12
|0.28
|-143.96%
|0.11
|-208.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.17
|0.23
|-172.38%
|0.08
|-319.04%
|Net Income
|-0.17
|0.23
|-172.38%
|0.08
|-319.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|0.23
|-173.91%
|0.08
|-312.5%