Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 results : loss at ₹0.17Cr, Revenue increased by 6.03% YoY

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 Results Live : Adarsh Plant Protect declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.03% & the loss came at ₹0.17cr.

It is noteworthy that Adarsh Plant Protect had declared a profit of ₹0.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.65% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 143.96% q-o-q & decreased by 208.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q1 which decreased by 312.5% Y-o-Y.

Adarsh Plant Protect has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.17% return in the last 6 months and 41.54% YTD return.

Currently, Adarsh Plant Protect has a market cap of ₹33.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.98 & ₹17.5 respectively.

Adarsh Plant Protect Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.06 5.46 -25.72% 3.83 +6.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.26 0.23 +13.65% 0.19 +36.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -1.86% 0.02 -5.95% Total Operating Expense 4.18 5.18 -19.3% 3.71 +12.63% Operating Income -0.12 0.28 -143.96% 0.11 -208.13% Net Income Before Taxes -0.17 0.23 -172.38% 0.08 -319.04% Net Income -0.17 0.23 -172.38% 0.08 -319.04% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 0.23 -173.91% 0.08 -312.5%