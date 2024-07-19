Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 results : loss at 0.17Cr, Revenue increased by 6.03% YoY

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 results : loss at ₹0.17Cr, Revenue increased by 6.03% YoY

Livemint

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 results : Revenue increased by 6.03% YoY & loss at 0.17Cr

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 Results Live

Adarsh Plant Protect Q1 Results Live : Adarsh Plant Protect declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.03% & the loss came at 0.17cr.

It is noteworthy that Adarsh Plant Protect had declared a profit of 0.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.65% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 143.96% q-o-q & decreased by 208.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.17 for Q1 which decreased by 312.5% Y-o-Y.

Adarsh Plant Protect has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, 11.17% return in the last 6 months and 41.54% YTD return.

Currently, Adarsh Plant Protect has a market cap of 33.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 39.98 & 17.5 respectively.

Adarsh Plant Protect Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.065.46-25.72%3.83+6.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.260.23+13.65%0.19+36.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-1.86%0.02-5.95%
Total Operating Expense4.185.18-19.3%3.71+12.63%
Operating Income-0.120.28-143.96%0.11-208.13%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.170.23-172.38%0.08-319.04%
Net Income-0.170.23-172.38%0.08-319.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.170.23-173.91%0.08-312.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.06Cr

