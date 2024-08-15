ADC India Communications Q1 results: profit at ₹6.96Cr, Revenue increased by 9.93% YoY

ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live : ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live: ADC India Communications declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.93% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at ₹6.96 crore. This marks a significant recovery, as the company had declared a loss of ₹0.09 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.27%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.43% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, ADC India Communications managed to improve its bottom line significantly.
The operating income for the quarter, however, was down by 2.45% q-o-q but showed a remarkable increase of 2073.59% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth indicates the company's operational efficiencies and effective cost management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.13, reflecting an astounding increase of 8063.16% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and improved financial health.
Over the past week, ADC India Communications has delivered a return of -0.59%. However, the company's performance over a more extended period has been impressive, with a 90.32% return in the last six months and a 114.98% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, ADC India Communications has a market capitalization of ₹880.65 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2280.02 and a 52-week low of ₹668.5, reflecting significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.
ADC India Communications Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|48.64
|44.11
|+10.27%
|44.24
|+9.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.15
|1.07
|+7.85%
|1.07
|+7.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.38%
|0.05
|-1.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.19
|35.44
|+13.38%
|44.67
|-10.04%
|Operating Income
|8.45
|8.66
|-2.45%
|-0.43
|+2073.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.31
|9.38
|-0.64%
|-0.12
|+8171.84%
|Net Income
|6.96
|6.94
|+0.31%
|-0.09
|+8090.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.13
|15.08
|+0.33%
|-0.19
|+8063.16%
