ADC India Communications Q1 results: profit at ₹6.96Cr, Revenue increased by 9.93% YoY

ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live : ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live: ADC India Communications declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.93% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at ₹6.96 crore. This marks a significant recovery, as the company had declared a loss of ₹0.09 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.27%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.43% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, ADC India Communications managed to improve its bottom line significantly.

The operating income for the quarter, however, was down by 2.45% q-o-q but showed a remarkable increase of 2073.59% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth indicates the company's operational efficiencies and effective cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.13, reflecting an astounding increase of 8063.16% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and improved financial health.

Over the past week, ADC India Communications has delivered a return of -0.59%. However, the company's performance over a more extended period has been impressive, with a 90.32% return in the last six months and a 114.98% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, ADC India Communications has a market capitalization of ₹880.65 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2280.02 and a 52-week low of ₹668.5, reflecting significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.

ADC India Communications Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.64 44.11 +10.27% 44.24 +9.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.15 1.07 +7.85% 1.07 +7.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0.38% 0.05 -1.68% Total Operating Expense 40.19 35.44 +13.38% 44.67 -10.04% Operating Income 8.45 8.66 -2.45% -0.43 +2073.59% Net Income Before Taxes 9.31 9.38 -0.64% -0.12 +8171.84% Net Income 6.96 6.94 +0.31% -0.09 +8090.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.13 15.08 +0.33% -0.19 +8063.16%