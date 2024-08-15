Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ADC India Communications Q1 results: profit at 6.96Cr, Revenue increased by 9.93% YoY

Livemint

ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live

ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live : ADC India Communications Q1 Results Live: ADC India Communications declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.93% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit came in at 6.96 crore. This marks a significant recovery, as the company had declared a loss of 0.09 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.27%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.43% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, ADC India Communications managed to improve its bottom line significantly.

The operating income for the quarter, however, was down by 2.45% q-o-q but showed a remarkable increase of 2073.59% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth indicates the company's operational efficiencies and effective cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 15.13, reflecting an astounding increase of 8063.16% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and improved financial health.

Over the past week, ADC India Communications has delivered a return of -0.59%. However, the company's performance over a more extended period has been impressive, with a 90.32% return in the last six months and a 114.98% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, ADC India Communications has a market capitalization of 880.65 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2280.02 and a 52-week low of 668.5, reflecting significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.

ADC India Communications Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue48.6444.11+10.27%44.24+9.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.151.07+7.85%1.07+7.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05-0.38%0.05-1.68%
Total Operating Expense40.1935.44+13.38%44.67-10.04%
Operating Income8.458.66-2.45%-0.43+2073.59%
Net Income Before Taxes9.319.38-0.64%-0.12+8171.84%
Net Income6.966.94+0.31%-0.09+8090.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.1315.08+0.33%-0.19+8063.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹48.64Cr

