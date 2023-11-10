ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 160.65% YOY

ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 31.76% YoY & profit increased by 160.65% YoY

ADC India Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 31.76% & the profit increased by 160.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.72% and the profit increased by 8657.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2285.22% q-o-q & increased by 167.22% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 160.45% Y-o-Y.

ADC India Communications has delivered 34.6% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in the last 6 months, and 108.01% YTD return.

Currently, ADC India Communications has a market cap of ₹434.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1018 & ₹396.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ADC India Communications Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.1 44.24 +8.72% 36.51 +31.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.07 1.07 -0.29% 1.09 -2.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 +0.37% 0.05 +6.75% Total Operating Expense 38.75 44.67 -13.26% 33.01 +17.39% Operating Income 9.36 -0.43 +2285.22% 3.5 +167.22% Net Income Before Taxes 9.96 -0.12 +8731.98% 3.89 +156.12% Net Income 7.45 -0.09 +8657.98% 2.86 +160.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.2 -0.19 +8626.32% 6.22 +160.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.45Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹48.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.