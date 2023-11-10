Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 160.65% YOY

ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 160.65% YOY

Livemint

ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 31.76% YoY & profit increased by 160.65% YoY

ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 Results

ADC India Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 31.76% & the profit increased by 160.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.72% and the profit increased by 8657.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2285.22% q-o-q & increased by 167.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 160.45% Y-o-Y.

ADC India Communications has delivered 34.6% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in the last 6 months, and 108.01% YTD return.

Currently, ADC India Communications has a market cap of 434.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1018 & 396.05 respectively.

ADC India Communications Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue48.144.24+8.72%36.51+31.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.071.07-0.29%1.09-2.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05+0.37%0.05+6.75%
Total Operating Expense38.7544.67-13.26%33.01+17.39%
Operating Income9.36-0.43+2285.22%3.5+167.22%
Net Income Before Taxes9.96-0.12+8731.98%3.89+156.12%
Net Income7.45-0.09+8657.98%2.86+160.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2-0.19+8626.32%6.22+160.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.45Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹48.1Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:42 AM IST
