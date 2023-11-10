ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 160.65% YOY
ADC India Communications Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 31.76% YoY & profit increased by 160.65% YoY
ADC India Communications declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 31.76% & the profit increased by 160.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.72% and the profit increased by 8657.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.29% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2285.22% q-o-q & increased by 167.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.2 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 160.45% Y-o-Y.
ADC India Communications has delivered 34.6% return in the last 1 week, 9.94% return in the last 6 months, and 108.01% YTD return.
Currently, ADC India Communications has a market cap of ₹434.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1018 & ₹396.05 respectively.
ADC India Communications Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|48.1
|44.24
|+8.72%
|36.51
|+31.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.07
|1.07
|-0.29%
|1.09
|-2.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|+0.37%
|0.05
|+6.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.75
|44.67
|-13.26%
|33.01
|+17.39%
|Operating Income
|9.36
|-0.43
|+2285.22%
|3.5
|+167.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.96
|-0.12
|+8731.98%
|3.89
|+156.12%
|Net Income
|7.45
|-0.09
|+8657.98%
|2.86
|+160.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.2
|-0.19
|+8626.32%
|6.22
|+160.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.45Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹48.1Cr
