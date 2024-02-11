Adcon Capital Services Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Adcon Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Adcon Capital Services had declared a loss of ₹0.04cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 79.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 147.35% q-o-q & decreased by 482.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 136.36% Y-o-Y.

Adcon Capital Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0.04 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -2.68% 0.02 +79.13% Total Operating Expense 0.22 0.09 +147.35% 0.08 +176.84% Operating Income -0.22 -0.09 -147.35% -0.04 -482.26% Net Income Before Taxes 0.18 0.33 -46.44% -0.04 +556.09% Net Income 0.13 0.24 -46.47% -0.04 +435.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0.01 -50% -0.01 +136.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

