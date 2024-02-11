Adcon Capital Services Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Adcon Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Adcon Capital Services had declared a loss of ₹0.04cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 79.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 147.35% q-o-q & decreased by 482.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 136.36% Y-o-Y.
Adcon Capital Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0.04
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-2.68%
|0.02
|+79.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.22
|0.09
|+147.35%
|0.08
|+176.84%
|Operating Income
|-0.22
|-0.09
|-147.35%
|-0.04
|-482.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.18
|0.33
|-46.44%
|-0.04
|+556.09%
|Net Income
|0.13
|0.24
|-46.47%
|-0.04
|+435.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.01
|-50%
|-0.01
|+136.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
