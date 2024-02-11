Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adcon Capital Services Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Livemint

Adcon Capital Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Adcon Capital Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the profit came at 0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Adcon Capital Services had declared a loss of 0.04cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.68% q-o-q & increased by 79.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 147.35% q-o-q & decreased by 482.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 136.36% Y-o-Y.

Adcon Capital Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0.04-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-2.68%0.02+79.13%
Total Operating Expense0.220.09+147.35%0.08+176.84%
Operating Income-0.22-0.09-147.35%-0.04-482.26%
Net Income Before Taxes0.180.33-46.44%-0.04+556.09%
Net Income0.130.24-46.47%-0.04+435.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.01-50%-0.01+136.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

