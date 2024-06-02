Addshop Q4 results : loss at ₹6.99Cr, Revenue increased by 24.52% YoY

Addshop Q4 results : Revenue increased by 24.52% YoY & loss at ₹ 6.99Cr

Addshop Q4 Results Live : Addshop declared their Q4 results on 31 May, 2024, reporting a 24.52% increase in revenue but incurring a loss of ₹6.99cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same period last fiscal year, Addshop had posted a profit of ₹2.46cr, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 65.89% sequentially but decreased by 12.01% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 327.02% quarter-on-quarter and 238.86% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹-2.47, down by 338.58% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addshop's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -2.79% in the last week, -40.01% in the last 6 months, and -40.93% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹49.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹43.95 & ₹15.48 respectively.

Addshop Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 58.38 56.99 +2.44% 46.89 +24.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.91 0.55 +65.89% 1.04 -12.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.14 -28.88% 0.11 -7.6% Total Operating Expense 68.08 52.72 +29.14% 39.9 +70.63% Operating Income -9.7 4.27 -327.02% 6.99 -238.86% Net Income Before Taxes -9.98 4 -349.66% 6.94 -243.89% Net Income -6.99 2.52 -376.96% 2.46 -383.56% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.47 0.89 -377.53% 1.04 -338.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-6.99Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹58.38Cr

