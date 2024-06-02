Addshop Q4 results : loss at ₹6.99Cr, Revenue increased by 24.52% YoY

Addshop Q4 Results Live : Addshop declared their Q4 results on 31 May, 2024, reporting a 24.52% increase in revenue but incurring a loss of ₹6.99cr.
In the same period last fiscal year, Addshop had posted a profit of ₹2.46cr, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 65.89% sequentially but decreased by 12.01% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, declining by 327.02% quarter-on-quarter and 238.86% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹-2.47, down by 338.58% year-on-year.
Addshop's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -2.79% in the last week, -40.01% in the last 6 months, and -40.93% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹49.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹43.95 & ₹15.48 respectively.
Addshop Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|58.38
|56.99
|+2.44%
|46.89
|+24.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.91
|0.55
|+65.89%
|1.04
|-12.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.14
|-28.88%
|0.11
|-7.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.08
|52.72
|+29.14%
|39.9
|+70.63%
|Operating Income
|-9.7
|4.27
|-327.02%
|6.99
|-238.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.98
|4
|-349.66%
|6.94
|-243.89%
|Net Income
|-6.99
|2.52
|-376.96%
|2.46
|-383.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.47
|0.89
|-377.53%
|1.04
|-338.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-6.99Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹58.38Cr
