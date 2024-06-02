Hello User
Addshop Q4 results : loss at ₹6.99Cr, Revenue increased by 24.52% YoY

Addshop Q4 Results Live

Addshop Q4 Results Live : Addshop declared their Q4 results on 31 May, 2024, reporting a 24.52% increase in revenue but incurring a loss of 6.99cr.

In the same period last fiscal year, Addshop had posted a profit of 2.46cr, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 2.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 65.89% sequentially but decreased by 12.01% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 327.02% quarter-on-quarter and 238.86% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at -2.47, down by 338.58% year-on-year.

Addshop's stock performance has been negative, with returns of -2.79% in the last week, -40.01% in the last 6 months, and -40.93% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 49.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 43.95 & 15.48 respectively.

Addshop Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue58.3856.99+2.44%46.89+24.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.910.55+65.89%1.04-12.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.14-28.88%0.11-7.6%
Total Operating Expense68.0852.72+29.14%39.9+70.63%
Operating Income-9.74.27-327.02%6.99-238.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.984-349.66%6.94-243.89%
Net Income-6.992.52-376.96%2.46-383.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.470.89-377.53%1.04-338.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-6.99Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹58.38Cr

