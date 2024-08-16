Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Adhbhut Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.59% and the loss came in at ₹0.1 crore. It is noteworthy that Adhbhut Infrastructure had declared a profit of ₹0.61 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.77%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 26.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 31.33% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue.
Operating income was also impacted severely, with a decrease of 64.57% q-o-q and a dramatic fall of 98.74% Y-o-Y. These numbers highlight the challenging financial environment that Adhbhut Infrastructure has been navigating.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.09, marking a decrease of 116.36% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS underscores the loss-making quarter for the company.
Despite the tough quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure has delivered a return of 5.76% in the last week. However, the company's performance over longer periods has been less encouraging, showing a -22.1% return in the last 6 months and a -43.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Adhbhut Infrastructure has a market capitalization of ₹29.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹363.8 and ₹24.21 respectively, reflecting the significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.39
|0.4
|-1.77%
|1.32
|-70.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.03
|-26.16%
|0.03
|-31.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.26
|-0.38%
|0.26
|-0.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.38
|0.37
|+3.42%
|0.47
|-19.46%
|Operating Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-64.57%
|0.85
|-98.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|0.19
|-129.33%
|0.8
|-106.82%
|Net Income
|-0.1
|0.07
|-251.69%
|0.61
|-116.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|0.06
|-250%
|0.55
|-116.36%
