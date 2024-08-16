Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY & loss at 0.1Cr

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live
Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Adhbhut Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.59% and the loss came in at 0.1 crore. It is noteworthy that Adhbhut Infrastructure had declared a profit of 0.61 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.77%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 26.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 31.33% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue.

Operating income was also impacted severely, with a decrease of 64.57% q-o-q and a dramatic fall of 98.74% Y-o-Y. These numbers highlight the challenging financial environment that Adhbhut Infrastructure has been navigating.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.09, marking a decrease of 116.36% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS underscores the loss-making quarter for the company.

Despite the tough quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure has delivered a return of 5.76% in the last week. However, the company's performance over longer periods has been less encouraging, showing a -22.1% return in the last 6 months and a -43.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Adhbhut Infrastructure has a market capitalization of 29.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 363.8 and 24.21 respectively, reflecting the significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.390.4-1.77%1.32-70.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.03-26.16%0.03-31.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.26-0.38%0.26-0.08%
Total Operating Expense0.380.37+3.42%0.47-19.46%
Operating Income0.010.03-64.57%0.85-98.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.050.19-129.33%0.8-106.82%
Net Income-0.10.07-251.69%0.61-116.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.090.06-250%0.55-116.36%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.1Cr
₹0.39Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAdhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.85
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.44%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,936.75
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    41.6 (1.44%)

    Dabur India

    613.05
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.8 (1.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.25
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue