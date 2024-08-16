Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Adhbhut Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.59% and the loss came in at ₹0.1 crore. It is noteworthy that Adhbhut Infrastructure had declared a profit of ₹0.61 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 26.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 31.33% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue.

Operating income was also impacted severely, with a decrease of 64.57% q-o-q and a dramatic fall of 98.74% Y-o-Y. These numbers highlight the challenging financial environment that Adhbhut Infrastructure has been navigating.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.09, marking a decrease of 116.36% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS underscores the loss-making quarter for the company.

Despite the tough quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure has delivered a return of 5.76% in the last week. However, the company's performance over longer periods has been less encouraging, showing a -22.1% return in the last 6 months and a -43.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Adhbhut Infrastructure has a market capitalization of ₹29.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹363.8 and ₹24.21 respectively, reflecting the significant volatility in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.39 0.4 -1.77% 1.32 -70.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.03 -26.16% 0.03 -31.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.26 -0.38% 0.26 -0.08% Total Operating Expense 0.38 0.37 +3.42% 0.47 -19.46% Operating Income 0.01 0.03 -64.57% 0.85 -98.74% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 0.19 -129.33% 0.8 -106.82% Net Income -0.1 0.07 -251.69% 0.61 -116.9% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 0.06 -250% 0.55 -116.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.39Cr

