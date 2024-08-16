Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 results : loss at 0.1Cr, Revenue decreased by 70.59% YoY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Adhbhut Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Adhbhut Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 70.59% and the loss came in at 0.1 crore. It is noteworthy that Adhbhut Infrastructure had declared a profit of 0.61 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.77%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 26.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 31.33% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue.

Operating income was also impacted severely, with a decrease of 64.57% q-o-q and a dramatic fall of 98.74% Y-o-Y. These numbers highlight the challenging financial environment that Adhbhut Infrastructure has been navigating.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.09, marking a decrease of 116.36% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS underscores the loss-making quarter for the company.

Despite the tough quarter, Adhbhut Infrastructure has delivered a return of 5.76% in the last week. However, the company's performance over longer periods has been less encouraging, showing a -22.1% return in the last 6 months and a -43.34% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Adhbhut Infrastructure has a market capitalization of 29.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 363.8 and 24.21 respectively, reflecting the significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.390.4-1.77%1.32-70.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.03-26.16%0.03-31.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.26-0.38%0.26-0.08%
Total Operating Expense0.380.37+3.42%0.47-19.46%
Operating Income0.010.03-64.57%0.85-98.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.050.19-129.33%0.8-106.82%
Net Income-0.10.07-251.69%0.61-116.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.090.06-250%0.55-116.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.1Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

