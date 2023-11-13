Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adhbhut Infrastructure Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1423.85% YOY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1423.85% YOY

Livemint

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 123.24% YoY & profit increased by 1423.85% YoY

Adhbhut Infrastructure Q2 FY24 Results

Adhbhut Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

According to the financial report, Adhbhut Infrastructure's revenue for Q2 FY24 increased by an impressive 123.24% compared to the previous year. This growth can be attributed to the successful execution of various projects and an increase in demand for the company's services.

The company's profit also saw a remarkable surge, rising by 1423.85% year on year. This exceptional performance can be attributed to effective cost management strategies and improved operational efficiencies.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 54.63% and the profit decreased by 72.75%. This decline can be attributed to seasonal factors and specific project delays.

Adhbhut Infrastructure also reported an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 0.33% quarter on quarter and increased by 66.3% year on year. The company has been investing in expanding its market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities.

The operating income of Adhbhut Infrastructure was down by 66.56% quarter on quarter, but it increased by a significant 584.52% year on year. This indicates that the company has been able to achieve higher profitability despite facing challenges in the current economic environment.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.15, which represents a remarkable increase of 1400% year on year. This indicates that the company has been able to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Adhbhut Infrastructure has delivered negative returns in the short term. The company has witnessed a -22.6% return in the last 1 week, -29.63% return in the last 6 months, and -37.3% year-to-date return. This decline in stock price can be attributed to various market factors and investor sentiment.

Adhbhut Infrastructure currently has a market capitalization of 240.35 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 363.8 and 188.7 respectively. The company's financial performance and market position indicate its potential for future growth and profitability.

Adhbhut Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.61.32-54.63%0.27+123.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03+0.33%0.02+66.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.26-0.19%0.17+49.83%
Total Operating Expense0.310.47-32.96%0.33-3.91%
Operating Income0.280.85-66.56%-0.06+584.52%
Net Income Before Taxes0.220.8-72.09%0.01+1952.29%
Net Income0.170.61-72.75%0.01+1423.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.55-72.73%0.01+1400%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.