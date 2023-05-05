Hello User
Adidas Books Flat 1Q Sales as It Weighs Yeezy Options

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
FILE - Boxes containing Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are seen at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas’ breakup with rapper Kanye West and the inability to sell his popular Yeezy line of shoes helped batter the company’s earnings at the end of last year. The German shoe and sportswear maker said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that higher supply costs and slumping revenue in China also helped lead to a net loss of 513 million euros or $540 million in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Reported first-quarter sales were a little better than expected

Adidas is still looking at options for leftover Yeezy stock but continues to expects a major operating loss this year if it writes off the sneakers, it said Friday as it reported first-quarter sales that were a little better than expected.

Revenue in North America and Greater China remained negative on year in the first three months of the year, but the group total was flat, organically, at 5.27 billion euros ($5.80 billion). Analysts had expected a tally of EUR5.08 billion, according to a FactSet poll.

The effect of last year’s breakup with Yeezy designer Kanye West dragged the top line, but sales in the EMEA region were positive and even more so in other regions, Adidas said.

The group booked a net loss from continuing operations of EUR24 million, with operating profit at EUR60 million. The gross margin contracted more than five points on the year to 44.8%, with Adidas pointing to supply costs and continued high inventory, though the situation has improved since year-end, it said.

Adidas didn’t set out a decision on its remaining Yeezy stock, but said it still expects to book a EUR€ operating loss this year from an eventual write-off. It also still expects EUR200 million in separate one-off costs as it looks to return to profitable growth next year.

