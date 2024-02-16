Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.8% YOY

Adinath Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 16.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 319.13%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & decreased by 4.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

Adinath Textiles has delivered -1.32% return in the last 1 week, 13% return in last 6 months and -1.32% YTD return.

Currently the Adinath Textiles has a market cap of ₹19.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹36.1 & ₹20.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adinath Textiles Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.21 0.19 +11.4% 0.21 +3.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -1.91% 0.02 -3.75% Total Operating Expense 0.31 0.31 -0.19% 0.29 +4.51% Operating Income -0.31 -0.31 +0.19% -0.29 -4.51% Net Income Before Taxes 0.19 0.09 +123.14% 0.16 +21.23% Net Income 0.17 0.04 +319.13% 0.15 +16.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.06 +316.67% 0.22 +14.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!