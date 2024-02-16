Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.8% YOY

Adinath Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 16.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 319.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & decreased by 4.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.
Adinath Textiles has delivered -1.32% return in the last 1 week, 13% return in last 6 months and -1.32% YTD return.
Currently the Adinath Textiles has a market cap of ₹19.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹36.1 & ₹20.5 respectively.
Adinath Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.21
|0.19
|+11.4%
|0.21
|+3.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-1.91%
|0.02
|-3.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.31
|0.31
|-0.19%
|0.29
|+4.51%
|Operating Income
|-0.31
|-0.31
|+0.19%
|-0.29
|-4.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.19
|0.09
|+123.14%
|0.16
|+21.23%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.04
|+319.13%
|0.15
|+16.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.06
|+316.67%
|0.22
|+14.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
