Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.8% YOY

Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.8% YOY

Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 16.8% YoY

Adinath Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live

Adinath Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 16.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 319.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.4% q-o-q & increased by 3.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & decreased by 4.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

Adinath Textiles has delivered -1.32% return in the last 1 week, 13% return in last 6 months and -1.32% YTD return.

Currently the Adinath Textiles has a market cap of 19.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 36.1 & 20.5 respectively.

Adinath Textiles Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.210.19+11.4%0.21+3.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-1.91%0.02-3.75%
Total Operating Expense0.310.31-0.19%0.29+4.51%
Operating Income-0.31-0.31+0.19%-0.29-4.51%
Net Income Before Taxes0.190.09+123.14%0.16+21.23%
Net Income0.170.04+319.13%0.15+16.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.06+316.67%0.22+14.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

