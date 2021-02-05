Aditya Birla Capital posts highest ever consolidated net at 289 cr

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Friday posted a 15% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹289 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, the highest ever consolidated quarterly profit.

Consolidated revenue for Q3FY21 grew 16% to ₹5,346 crore as against ₹4,612 crore in the December quarter of FY20, the company said.

The robust quarterly performance was driven by strong growth across businesses, it said.

ABCL, which is the holding company of the financial services of Aditya Birla Group, has subsidiaries across insurance, investment and non-banking financing activities among others.

The company will leverage technology and forge partnerships with fintechs to grow revenue, improve customer experience, optimise cost and build scalable systems, ABCL said.

Stock of the company closed 0.39% down at ₹90.05 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.