Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net up 3% at 264 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net up 3% at ₹264 crore1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 05:44 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a 3% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹264 crore for the second quarter ended September.
The company's net profit stood at ₹256 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The net profit jumped 33% quarter-on-quarter from ₹198 crore for first quarter ended June, marking a move towards normalcy and growth, with continued resilience across businesses, the company said.
Total revenue grew by 14% to ₹4,879 crore during the September quarter as against ₹4,275 crore in same period of 2019-20, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.
The company is present in non-banking financing business, housing finance, asset management, life insurance, among other areas.
Total asset under management as on September 30, 2020, stood at ₹3 lakh crore and the total lending book was of ₹57,592 crore.
Stock of the company closed at ₹69.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.04% over previous close.
