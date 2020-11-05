Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net up 3% at 264 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a 3% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹264 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company's net profit stood at ₹256 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The net profit jumped 33% quarter-on-quarter from ₹198 crore for first quarter ended June, marking a move towards normalcy and growth, with continued resilience across businesses, the company said.

Total revenue grew by 14% to ₹4,879 crore during the September quarter as against ₹4,275 crore in same period of 2019-20, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company is present in non-banking financing business, housing finance, asset management, life insurance, among other areas.

Total asset under management as on September 30, 2020, stood at ₹3 lakh crore and the total lending book was of ₹57,592 crore.

Stock of the company closed at ₹69.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.04% over previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

