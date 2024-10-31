Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.96% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 28.94% YoY & profit increased by 41.96% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline surged by 28.94% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 41.96%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.89% and profit rose by 31.9%.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 1.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 27.44% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in scaling its operations and enhancing its service offerings.

The operating income also exhibited positive momentum, with an increase of 3.24% q-o-q and an 18.14% rise YoY. This consistent performance in operating income underscores Aditya Birla Capital's effective management of its core business activities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.76, marking a growth of 30.48% YoY. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's robust financial health and operational efficiencies.

In the stock market, Aditya Birla Capital has delivered a 2.05% return in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 6.93% over the past six months. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has performed well with a return of 29.43%. The company's current market capitalization is 56,110.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 246.9 and a low of 155.

Analyst sentiment remains optimistic, with a consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, suggesting a 'Strong Buy'. Out of nine analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, one has a 'Buy' rating, and seven analysts have rated it as a 'Strong Buy'. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory and market position.

Aditya Birla Capital Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9797.638679.09+12.89%7598.56+28.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total438.88433.86+1.16%344.38+27.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.0255.44+8.26%47.95+25.17%
Total Operating Expense6664.465644.15+18.08%4946.58+34.73%
Operating Income3133.173034.94+3.24%2651.98+18.14%
Net Income Before Taxes1407.41074.33+31%1008.93+39.49%
Net Income1000.9758.84+31.9%705.05+41.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.763.97+19.71%3.65+30.48%
FAQs
₹1000.9Cr
₹9797.63Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.96% YOY

      Popular in Companies

