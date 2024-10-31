Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.96% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline surged by 28.94% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 41.96%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.89% and profit rose by 31.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 1.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 27.44% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in scaling its operations and enhancing its service offerings.

The operating income also exhibited positive momentum, with an increase of 3.24% q-o-q and an 18.14% rise YoY. This consistent performance in operating income underscores Aditya Birla Capital's effective management of its core business activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.76, marking a growth of 30.48% YoY. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's robust financial health and operational efficiencies.

In the stock market, Aditya Birla Capital has delivered a 2.05% return in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 6.93% over the past six months. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has performed well with a return of 29.43%. The company's current market capitalization is ₹56,110.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹246.9 and a low of ₹155.

Analyst sentiment remains optimistic, with a consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, suggesting a 'Strong Buy'. Out of nine analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, one has a 'Buy' rating, and seven analysts have rated it as a 'Strong Buy'. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory and market position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Capital Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9797.63 8679.09 +12.89% 7598.56 +28.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 438.88 433.86 +1.16% 344.38 +27.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.02 55.44 +8.26% 47.95 +25.17% Total Operating Expense 6664.46 5644.15 +18.08% 4946.58 +34.73% Operating Income 3133.17 3034.94 +3.24% 2651.98 +18.14% Net Income Before Taxes 1407.4 1074.33 +31% 1008.93 +39.49% Net Income 1000.9 758.84 +31.9% 705.05 +41.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.76 3.97 +19.71% 3.65 +30.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1000.9Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹9797.63Cr

