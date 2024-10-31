Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 41.96% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profits. The company's topline surged by 28.94% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 41.96%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.89% and profit rose by 31.9%.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 1.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 27.44% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in scaling its operations and enhancing its service offerings.
The operating income also exhibited positive momentum, with an increase of 3.24% q-o-q and an 18.14% rise YoY. This consistent performance in operating income underscores Aditya Birla Capital's effective management of its core business activities.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.76, marking a growth of 30.48% YoY. This strong EPS growth is a testament to the company's robust financial health and operational efficiencies.
In the stock market, Aditya Birla Capital has delivered a 2.05% return in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 6.93% over the past six months. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has performed well with a return of 29.43%. The company's current market capitalization is ₹56,110.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹246.9 and a low of ₹155.
Analyst sentiment remains optimistic, with a consensus recommendation as of 31 Oct, 2024, suggesting a 'Strong Buy'. Out of nine analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, one has a 'Buy' rating, and seven analysts have rated it as a 'Strong Buy'. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory and market position.
Aditya Birla Capital Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9797.63
|8679.09
|+12.89%
|7598.56
|+28.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|438.88
|433.86
|+1.16%
|344.38
|+27.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.02
|55.44
|+8.26%
|47.95
|+25.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|6664.46
|5644.15
|+18.08%
|4946.58
|+34.73%
|Operating Income
|3133.17
|3034.94
|+3.24%
|2651.98
|+18.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1407.4
|1074.33
|+31%
|1008.93
|+39.49%
|Net Income
|1000.9
|758.84
|+31.9%
|705.05
|+41.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.76
|3.97
|+19.71%
|3.65
|+30.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1000.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹9797.63Cr
