Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 77.5% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.46% & the profit decreased by 77.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 4.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 50.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 74.39% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Capital has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.59% return in last 6 months and 0.27% YTD return.
Currently the Aditya Birla Capital has a market cap of ₹43375.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹199.3 & ₹134.9 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Aditya Birla Capital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8678.28
|7598.56
|+14.21%
|6862.69
|+26.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|400.13
|344.38
|+16.19%
|308.39
|+29.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.57
|47.95
|+3.38%
|37.69
|+31.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|5813.21
|4946.58
|+17.52%
|4955.62
|+17.31%
|Operating Income
|2865.07
|2651.98
|+8.04%
|1907.07
|+50.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1049.77
|1008.93
|+4.05%
|3499
|-70%
|Net Income
|735.76
|705.05
|+4.36%
|3269.4
|-77.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.77
|3.65
|+3.45%
|14.72
|-74.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹735.76Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8678.28Cr
