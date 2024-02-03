Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 77.5% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.46% & the profit decreased by 77.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 4.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 50.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 74.39% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Capital has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.59% return in last 6 months and 0.27% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Capital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8678.28 7598.56 +14.21% 6862.69 +26.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 400.13 344.38 +16.19% 308.39 +29.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.57 47.95 +3.38% 37.69 +31.52% Total Operating Expense 5813.21 4946.58 +17.52% 4955.62 +17.31% Operating Income 2865.07 2651.98 +8.04% 1907.07 +50.23% Net Income Before Taxes 1049.77 1008.93 +4.05% 3499 -70% Net Income 735.76 705.05 +4.36% 3269.4 -77.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.77 3.65 +3.45% 14.72 -74.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹735.76Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8678.28Cr

