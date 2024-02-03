Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 77.5% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 77.5% YOY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.46% YoY & profit decreased by 77.5% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.46% & the profit decreased by 77.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.21% and the profit increased by 4.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 50.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 74.39% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Capital has delivered 0.63% return in the last 1 week, -13.59% return in last 6 months and 0.27% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Capital has a market cap of 43375.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 199.3 & 134.9 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Aditya Birla Capital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8678.287598.56+14.21%6862.69+26.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total400.13344.38+16.19%308.39+29.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.5747.95+3.38%37.69+31.52%
Total Operating Expense5813.214946.58+17.52%4955.62+17.31%
Operating Income2865.072651.98+8.04%1907.07+50.23%
Net Income Before Taxes1049.771008.93+4.05%3499-70%
Net Income735.76705.05+4.36%3269.4-77.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.773.65+3.45%14.72-74.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹735.76Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8678.28Cr

