Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 104.62% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.07% & the profit increased by 104.62% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.83% and the profit increased by 69.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.57% q-o-q & increased by 44.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 34.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.81 for Q4 which increased by 71.68% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Capital has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in the last 6 months and 33.62% YTD return.
Currently, Aditya Birla Capital has a market cap of ₹57827.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹243.7 & ₹155 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Aditya Birla Capital Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10312
|8678.28
|+18.83%
|8051.96
|+28.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|438.42
|400.13
|+9.57%
|303.47
|+44.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.5
|49.57
|+7.93%
|40.21
|+33.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|7372.42
|5813.21
|+26.82%
|5860.91
|+25.79%
|Operating Income
|2939.58
|2865.07
|+2.6%
|2191.05
|+34.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1612.14
|1049.77
|+53.57%
|832.15
|+93.73%
|Net Income
|1245.41
|735.76
|+69.27%
|608.65
|+104.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.81
|3.77
|+54.02%
|3.38
|+71.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1245.41Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹10312Cr
