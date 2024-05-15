Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 104.62% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.07% YoY & profit increased by 104.62% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.07% & the profit increased by 104.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.83% and the profit increased by 69.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.57% q-o-q & increased by 44.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 34.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.81 for Q4 which increased by 71.68% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Capital has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in the last 6 months and 33.62% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Capital has a market cap of ₹57827.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹243.7 & ₹155 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Aditya Birla Capital Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10312 8678.28 +18.83% 8051.96 +28.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 438.42 400.13 +9.57% 303.47 +44.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.5 49.57 +7.93% 40.21 +33.05% Total Operating Expense 7372.42 5813.21 +26.82% 5860.91 +25.79% Operating Income 2939.58 2865.07 +2.6% 2191.05 +34.16% Net Income Before Taxes 1612.14 1049.77 +53.57% 832.15 +93.73% Net Income 1245.41 735.76 +69.27% 608.65 +104.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.81 3.77 +54.02% 3.38 +71.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1245.41Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹10312Cr

