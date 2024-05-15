Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 104.62% YOY

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 104.62% YOY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.07% YoY & profit increased by 104.62% YoY

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Capital declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.07% & the profit increased by 104.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.83% and the profit increased by 69.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.57% q-o-q & increased by 44.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 34.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.81 for Q4 which increased by 71.68% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Capital has delivered -2.09% return in the last 1 week, 24.99% return in the last 6 months and 33.62% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Capital has a market cap of 57827.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 243.7 & 155 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Aditya Birla Capital Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue103128678.28+18.83%8051.96+28.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total438.42400.13+9.57%303.47+44.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.549.57+7.93%40.21+33.05%
Total Operating Expense7372.425813.21+26.82%5860.91+25.79%
Operating Income2939.582865.07+2.6%2191.05+34.16%
Net Income Before Taxes1612.141049.77+53.57%832.15+93.73%
Net Income1245.41735.76+69.27%608.65+104.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.813.77+54.02%3.38+71.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1245.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹10312Cr

