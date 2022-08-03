Aditya Birla Capital reports 42% rise in Q1 profit

The company said its retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to 39 million, up 55% y-o-y. It said it has achieved scale across businesses. While the gross premium for life and health insurance grew 53% y-o-y to ₹3,250 crore, the overall assets under management across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 4% y-o-y to ₹3.55 trillion.