Aditya Birla Fashion posts profit of 94.44 cr

The retailer of clothing brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,874.76 crore in the three months ended June, a more than threefold rise from ₹811.95 crore a year earlier when business was severely hit due to the pandemic. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin expanded by 1.3 percentage points to 17.4% in the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.