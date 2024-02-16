Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 77.87Cr, Revenue increased by 16.1% YoY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.1% & the loss came at ₹77.87cr.
It is noteworthy that Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail had declared a profit of ₹15.79cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 266.81% q-o-q & decreased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.81 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 606.25% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -7.38% return in the last 1 week, 15% return in the last 6 months, and 8.81% YTD return.
Currently, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹22987.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹266 & ₹184.4 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4166.71
|3226.44
|+29.14%
|3588.8
|+16.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|775.25
|632.96
|+22.48%
|694.6
|+11.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|444.06
|388.8
|+14.21%
|317.54
|+39.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|4057.5
|3291.91
|+23.26%
|3470.71
|+16.91%
|Operating Income
|109.21
|-65.47
|+266.81%
|118.09
|-7.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-84.91
|-228.55
|+62.85%
|17.43
|-587.15%
|Net Income
|-77.87
|-179.15
|+56.53%
|15.79
|-593.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.81
|-1.86
|+56.45%
|0.16
|-606.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-77.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4166.71Cr
