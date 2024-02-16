Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 77.87Cr, Revenue increased by 16.1% YoY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.1% & the loss came at ₹77.87cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail had declared a profit of ₹15.79cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 266.81% q-o-q & decreased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.81 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 606.25% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -7.38% return in the last 1 week, 15% return in the last 6 months, and 8.81% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹22987.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹266 & ₹184.4 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4166.71 3226.44 +29.14% 3588.8 +16.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 775.25 632.96 +22.48% 694.6 +11.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 444.06 388.8 +14.21% 317.54 +39.84% Total Operating Expense 4057.5 3291.91 +23.26% 3470.71 +16.91% Operating Income 109.21 -65.47 +266.81% 118.09 -7.52% Net Income Before Taxes -84.91 -228.55 +62.85% 17.43 -587.15% Net Income -77.87 -179.15 +56.53% 15.79 -593.16% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.81 -1.86 +56.45% 0.16 -606.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-77.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4166.71Cr

