Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 FY24 results: loss at 77.87Cr, Revenue increased by 16.1% YoY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.1% & the loss came at 77.87cr.

It is noteworthy that Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail had declared a profit of 15.79cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 266.81% q-o-q & decreased by 7.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.81 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 606.25% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -7.38% return in the last 1 week, 15% return in the last 6 months, and 8.81% YTD return.

Currently, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of 22987.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 266 & 184.4 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4166.713226.44+29.14%3588.8+16.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total775.25632.96+22.48%694.6+11.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization444.06388.8+14.21%317.54+39.84%
Total Operating Expense4057.53291.91+23.26%3470.71+16.91%
Operating Income109.21-65.47+266.81%118.09-7.52%
Net Income Before Taxes-84.91-228.55+62.85%17.43-587.15%
Net Income-77.87-179.15+56.53%15.79-593.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.81-1.86+56.45%0.16-606.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-77.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4166.71Cr

