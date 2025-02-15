Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 3.31% & the loss decreased by 34.11% YoY. Loss at ₹51.31 crore and revenue at ₹4304.69 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.14% and the loss decreased by 72.4%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 17.04% q-o-q and increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 312.43% q-o-q and increased by 48.92% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0.48 for Q3, which increased by 40.74% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -10.16% return in the last 1 week, -22.49% return in last 6 months and -11.56% YTD return.
Currently, the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹28136.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹364.4 & ₹198.75 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Sell.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4304.69
|3643.86
|+18.14%
|4166.71
|+3.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|856.02
|731.38
|+17.04%
|775.25
|+10.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|472.26
|461
|+2.44%
|444.06
|+6.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|4142.05
|3720.42
|+11.33%
|4057.5
|+2.08%
|Operating Income
|162.64
|-76.56
|+312.43%
|109.21
|+48.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-36.28
|-278.27
|+86.96%
|-84.91
|+57.27%
|Net Income
|-51.31
|-185.9
|+72.4%
|-77.87
|+34.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.48
|-1.96
|+75.51%
|-0.81
|+40.74%
