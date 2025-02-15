Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 34.11% YOY, loss at ₹51.31 crore and revenue at ₹4304.69 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 3.31% & the loss decreased by 34.11% YoY. Loss at 51.31 crore and revenue at 4304.69 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.14% and the loss decreased by 72.4%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 17.04% q-o-q and increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 312.43% q-o-q and increased by 48.92% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is -0.48 for Q3, which increased by 40.74% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -10.16% return in the last 1 week, -22.49% return in last 6 months and -11.56% YTD return.

Currently, the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of 28136.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 364.4 & 198.75 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Sell.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4304.693643.86+18.14%4166.71+3.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total856.02731.38+17.04%775.25+10.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization472.26461+2.44%444.06+6.35%
Total Operating Expense4142.053720.42+11.33%4057.5+2.08%
Operating Income162.64-76.56+312.43%109.21+48.92%
Net Income Before Taxes-36.28-278.27+86.96%-84.91+57.27%
Net Income-51.31-185.9+72.4%-77.87+34.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.48-1.96+75.51%-0.81+40.74%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
