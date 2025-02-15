Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 34.11% YOY, loss at ₹51.31 crore and revenue at ₹4304.69 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q3 Results 2025:Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 3.31% & the loss decreased by 34.11% YoY. Loss at ₹51.31 crore and revenue at ₹4304.69 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.14% and the loss decreased by 72.4%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 17.04% q-o-q and increased by 10.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 312.43% q-o-q and increased by 48.92% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹-0.48 for Q3, which increased by 40.74% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered -10.16% return in the last 1 week, -22.49% return in last 6 months and -11.56% YTD return.

Currently, the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹28136.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹364.4 & ₹198.75 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2025 was to Sell.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4304.69 3643.86 +18.14% 4166.71 +3.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 856.02 731.38 +17.04% 775.25 +10.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 472.26 461 +2.44% 444.06 +6.35% Total Operating Expense 4142.05 3720.42 +11.33% 4057.5 +2.08% Operating Income 162.64 -76.56 +312.43% 109.21 +48.92% Net Income Before Taxes -36.28 -278.27 +86.96% -84.91 +57.27% Net Income -51.31 -185.9 +72.4% -77.87 +34.11% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.48 -1.96 +75.51% -0.81 +40.74%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar