Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 22.8% YOY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.3% & the loss increased by 22.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.24% and the loss increased by 194.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.59% q-o-q & increased by 15.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 257.23% q-o-q & decreased by 10.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-2.36 for Q4 which decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 25.14% return in last 6 months and 27.74% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹29004.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹297.8 & ₹192.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 29 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3406.65 4166.71 -18.24% 2879.73 +18.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 724.19 775.25 -6.59% 628.73 +15.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 455.39 444.06 +2.55% 348.48 +30.68% Total Operating Expense 3578.36 4057.5 -11.81% 3035.41 +17.89% Operating Income -171.71 109.21 -257.23% -155.68 -10.3% Net Income Before Taxes -314.14 -84.91 -269.97% -259.15 -21.22% Net Income -229.57 -77.87 -194.81% -186.94 -22.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.36 -0.81 -191.36% -1.95 -21.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-229.57Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3406.65Cr

