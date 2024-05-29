Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 22.8% YOY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.3% & the loss increased by 22.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.24% and the loss increased by 194.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.59% q-o-q & increased by 15.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 257.23% q-o-q & decreased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.36 for Q4 which decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 25.14% return in last 6 months and 27.74% YTD return.
Currently the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of ₹29004.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹297.8 & ₹192.95 respectively.
As of 29 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3406.65
|4166.71
|-18.24%
|2879.73
|+18.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|724.19
|775.25
|-6.59%
|628.73
|+15.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|455.39
|444.06
|+2.55%
|348.48
|+30.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|3578.36
|4057.5
|-11.81%
|3035.41
|+17.89%
|Operating Income
|-171.71
|109.21
|-257.23%
|-155.68
|-10.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-314.14
|-84.91
|-269.97%
|-259.15
|-21.22%
|Net Income
|-229.57
|-77.87
|-194.81%
|-186.94
|-22.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.36
|-0.81
|-191.36%
|-1.95
|-21.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-229.57Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3406.65Cr
