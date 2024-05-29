Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 22.8% YOY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 22.8% YOY

Livemint

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.3% YoY & loss increased by 22.8% YoY

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q4 Results Live : Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.3% & the loss increased by 22.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.24% and the loss increased by 194.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.59% q-o-q & increased by 15.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 257.23% q-o-q & decreased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.36 for Q4 which decreased by 21.3% Y-o-Y.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 25.14% return in last 6 months and 27.74% YTD return.

Currently the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has a market cap of 29004.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 297.8 & 192.95 respectively.

As of 29 May, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3406.654166.71-18.24%2879.73+18.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total724.19775.25-6.59%628.73+15.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization455.39444.06+2.55%348.48+30.68%
Total Operating Expense3578.364057.5-11.81%3035.41+17.89%
Operating Income-171.71109.21-257.23%-155.68-10.3%
Net Income Before Taxes-314.14-84.91-269.97%-259.15-21.22%
Net Income-229.57-77.87-194.81%-186.94-22.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.36-0.81-191.36%-1.95-21.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-229.57Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3406.65Cr

